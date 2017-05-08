730 cease fire violations by Pakistan in 2 years

In 2015 and 2016, there were 730 instances of cease fire violations by Pakistan. This means that there was at least one violation every single day along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. In an RTI reply the Ministry for Home Affairs has said that 23 security personnel being killed in the two years It also said that 1,142 terror incidents were reported in J&K between 2012 and 2016 in which 236 security personnel and 90 civilians were killed.

507 terrorists were killed in encounters, the ministry said. According to the reply, Pakistan violated the ceasefire across the Line of Control 449 times in 2016, as compared to 405 violations in 2015. Twenty-three security personnel were killed in the two-year period, the reply also said.

The reply further stated that in 2015, 39 security personnel and 17 civilians were killed in 208 terror incidents while 108 terrorists were killed in encounters. While 47 security personnel and 28 civilians were killed in the state, 110 terrorists were killed in encounters in 2014.

In 2012, 15 security personnel and as many civilians were killed in 220 terror incidents, and 72 terrorists were killed in encounters.In 2013, 53 security personnel and 15 civilians were killed in 170 terror incidents in J&K with security forces killing 67 terrorists in encounters.

OneIndia News