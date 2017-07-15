73 per cent Indians have trust in Modi government says report

OECD, a major economic cooperation organisation has said that 73 per cent Indians have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Incidentally this is the highest in the world.

The Canadian government headed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has the confidence of 62 per cent citizens.

Turkey is in third place with 58 per cent of the people placing its trust in the Erdogan government. Russia and Germany rounded off the top 5, with confidence levels at 58 per cent and 55 per cent respectively.

The United States government led by President Donald Trump secured only 30 per cent of the peoples' confidence. In the United Kingdom it was at 41 per cent the report also said.

The recent impeachment of President Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal has reduced confidence in the South Korean government to 25 per cent.

Greece, which had to bear the brunt of the EU migration crisis while struggling with a failing economy, is at the bottom of the table with a mere 13 per cent of the people's confidence.

OneIndia News