67,128 J&K youth are defying terrorists, apply for police posts

It was clear that the Hizbul Mujahideen wanted to send out a strong message when it indulged in a cowardly act while killing Lt Ummer Fayaz. The message was to the Kashmiri youth not to join either the Indian Army or the police force. Has this deterred the youth of Kashmir. Not one bit. 67,000 youth from Jammu and Kashmir have defied terrorists and applied for police jobs.

There are 698 posts in the police force which are in the offing and a whopping 67,218 youth have applied for it. It may be recalled that just four days after Lt Fayaz was martyred, 2,000 youth had braved militants and queued up to join the Indian Army.

While 35,722 who applied for the jobs in the police force are from Kashmir, 31,496 are from the Jammu region. Those who sought to join the force cited various reasons for their decision.

They said that they wanted to help the locals who were facing problems by the terrorists. The most common reason cited by them was that they wanted to defeat militancy and help their people live in peace.

This humongous number of applicants has sent a clear message out to the terrorists that their battle in the Valley is failing. They have tried everything to ensure that a large number of youth join them and not the services of the government.

OneIndia News