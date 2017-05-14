66,000 youth seek job in J&K police, despite all the hostile circumstances: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that time has come for youth in Kashmir to raise question on those who instigate them to join the so-called freedom struggle.

He further said that 66,000 youth came out to seek job in Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday, despite of all the hostile circumstances.

A total of 66000 youths across Jammu and Kashmir have applied for 700 vacant posts of Sub Inspectors in Jammu and Kashmit police for which recruitment began from Srinagar.

67,218 candidates from various districts of the state have applied for the posts of 698 sub-inspectors in the executive, armed and telecommunication wings of the state police. While 31,496 of these candidates are from Jammu province, as many as 35,722 are from Kashmir

Earlier on May 10, the Jammu and Kashmir police had also conducted recruitment drive for the posts of constable in Anantang and Bandipora districts of the state also saw overwhelming response.

OneIndia News