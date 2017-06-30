62 war: China can reminisce all it wants, India won't be bullied

Even as China invoked the 1962 war in a bid to tell India to learn from history both sides have pumped up reinforcements Sikkim-Bhutan tri-junction region. Both sides on Thursday strengthened positions by deploying 3,000 troops each in the region.

While there have been many stand-offs in the same region in the past, this one however is serious, Army officials say. While there have been attempts to undertake a flag-meeting, the same has not worked and both sides are unwilling to let go their positions.

India is unwilling to budge and get bullied by China. On the statement from China reminding India of the 1962 war, an official told OneIndia, " let them dwell in the past. Times have changed and we refuse to get bullied by such statements. Our position is clear and we will not allow the Chinese to construct a motorable road till the tri-junction through the Bhutanese territory of the Doklam plateau."

It may be recalled that even Bhutan had issued a demarche to China over the construction of the road. Bhutan had told China to restore status quo and stop work on the road immediately.

On Thursday China made a reference to the 1962 war and said that the Indian Army must learn from historic lessons. China criticised India while saying that India was making attempts to trespass on the Chinese border.

India says that China is trying to build a Class-40 road in Doklam plateau. The road according to the Chinese can take the weight of military vehicles weighing up to 40 tonnes.

