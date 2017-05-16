New Delhi, May 16: Good news for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Just days before the National Democratic Alliance is set to celebrate its three years in power at the Centre on May 26, a survey report reveals that around 61 per cent of Indians are happy with the government's performance.

The expectations from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government are huge. Such a high approval rating of the Modi government after three years of governance is a great news for PM Modi and his cabinet colleagues.

The Modi government came to power on the slogan of Achhe din aane waale hain (Good days are coming). Thus a huge amount of responsibility lies on the ruling government to bring overall development in the country.

The survey conducted by citizen engagement platform, LocalCirles, is based on over 2,00,000 votes collated from over 200 places, which included tier-I, II and III cities as well as rural areas.

The survey report adds that the number of those dissatisfied with the Modi government has increased by three per cent.

Some of the key points highlighted in the report are:

1. 61 per cent people said the government has met their expectations in the last three years.

2. About 17 per cent people said that the government has exceeded their expectations in the three years.

3. Around 44 per cent citizens said that the government performed on the expected lines.

4. 39 per cent said that the PM Modi government's performance was below expectation.

5. 59 per cent of the citizens polled believe that the government would fulfill the promises made in the election manifesto.

6. About 65 per cent of people felt that the government handled Parliament effectively and took Opposition along to deliver the key bills like the GST.

7. Around 66 per cent of citizens believe that the prices of essential commodities and cost of living have gone up in the three years of the Modi government.

8. About 60 per cent of participants in the survey felt that crime against women and children has not come down.

9. Approximately 69 per cent people said that they didn't feel threatened in the country.

10. 35 per cent gave credit to the Swachh Bharat campaign for bringing cleanliness

11. Only 21 per cent people thought that the government was doing okay on the job creation front.

12. Around 65 per cent of citizens believe that infrastructure development in the fields of irrigation, roads and telecom has become faster in the last three years.

13. 51 per cent of people believe that demonetisation was a decision in right direction.

14. About 64 per cent of people supported the Modi government's Pakistan policy in the backdrop of last year's surgical strikes.

OneIndia News