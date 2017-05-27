6 workers crushed to death in Guntur quarry mishap

At least six people working as labourers in a quarry were crushed to death after boulders fell on them on Saturday. Two others sustained injuries in the mishap at the quarry located in Phirangipuram village of Guntur district. Those injured have been rushed for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Krishna and Guntur districts. While one of the injured persons is said to be critical, another's condition is stable and is being monitored at the Government General Hospital in Guntur.

Lack of safety measures is believed to have led to the unfortunate death of half a dozen people. Locals and other labourers protested at the quarry accusing the management of negligence that led to the death of labourers. District Collector Kona Sasidhar, Superintendent of Police Narayana Naik and other officials rushed to the spot where operations to retrieve the bodies of the deceased was underway.

