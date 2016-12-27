6 detained for loot of gold jewellery worth Rs 90 lakh

Rajkot, Dec 27: Six persons were today detained in connection with the alleged robbery of around 5 kg gold jewellery worth over Rs 90 lakh from the branch here of gold financing company Muthoot Fincorp, police said. Three robbers had allegedly looted the gold jewellery yesterday at gun point from the company's branch located at Jetpur road in Dhoraji under Rajkot rural police limits. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

After detaining six persons, police also recovered jewellery worth around Rs 20 lakh, a police official said. The police had identified three culprits based on CCTV footages. They had also announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for information on their whereabouts. "We formed separate teams and also announced a cash reward to help nab the culprits. We received an information that three persons involved in the loot were hiding at a farm," Inspector General of Police, Rajkot range, D N Patel told reporters in Jetpur town of the district.

"The three persons, identified as Sunil Bhaskar, Ashok Parmar and Rajesh Bagda, were nabbed this morning and their interrogation led us to nab their three other accomplices, identified as Ashwin Chauhan, Pravin and Ravi," Patel said. "Ashok, Rajesh and Sunil robbed the gold jewellery from the firm and fled on a motorbike, while their other accomplices were waiting in a car on a road," he said. "The three handed over the bag containing the looted valuables to their three accomplices and took shelter in a farm from where they were detained," he further said.

"We have also recovered gold jewellery of around Rs 20 lakh from their possession, even though the bag used in the loot is yet to be recovered," Patel said. "The valuables recovered from them are those which were hidden in the pockets of their jackets, and we are interrogating them to recover the bag in which valuables were carried," he said. "Presently we have rounded up six persons, and will arrest them after interrogation and recovery of the rest of the valuables," the senior police officer added.

