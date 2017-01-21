6 CPM workers arrested for Kerala BJP leader’s murder

In a major breakthrough, the Kerala police have arrested six persons in connection with the murder of a BJP leader. According to the police, the six persons alleged to be CPM workers were picked up in Talassery after investigations suggested their link to the murder which seems to be politically motivated.

The police is still ascertaining the exact role played by the suspects, but add that the six were part of a conspiracy to murder the BJP leader. "Investigations are on and more details will emerge soon," the officer also added. The officer added that the murder could have been a result of a clash between the ABVP and the SFI workers at the Brennan College in Thalassery during the Vivekanand Jayanthi celebrations.

On Wednesday, M C Santhosh was hacked to death at 11 pm at Dharmadom. His wife and children were away when the incident took place. It is alleged that the assailants reached his home at 11 pm and attacked him. Santhosh was rushed to hospital by his friends, but died of excessive bleeding.

OneIndia News