53-year-old lady strangulated during robbery; case registered

New Delhi, Jul 11: A 53-year-old woman was found murdered in Delhi's Amar Colony. One servant was also found tied with rope another servant on the run. Police investigating the matter said it seems that the robbery was the motive.

53-year-old lady strangulated. Rs 20,000& jewelry worth Rs 3-4 lakhs looted. Case registered, 8 teams working on it: DCP Romil Baniya pic.twitter.com/eAFgKPwSef — ANI (@ANI_news) July 11, 2017

The accused tied the other servant, Rajan, as they ransacked the house, they said. They decamped with valuables worth Rs 5 lakh and Rs 20,000, after killing the woman, Sarita Jain, police said, adding that the domestic help, Roshan, who let the accused into the house, is absconding.

The incident occurred around noon when the victim's husband and her son were at work. They lived on the second floor of a building, they said. Rajan, who was tied up, said that three to four unidentified persons came inside the house and started ransacking it.

They strangulated the woman when she protested, police said. When the woman's husband arrived, he found his wife in an "unconscious" state and Rajan tied up. He freed the servant and informed the police, they said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead by doctors, the police said. Roshan was hired two weeks ago and his verification had not been done, they said.

