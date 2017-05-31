50-year-old man stabs wife, attempts suicide in Delhi

New Delhi, May 31: A 50-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife before attempting suicide in east Delhi's Ghazipur, police said on Tuesday.

Neighbours rushed the couple to a hospital and their condition was said to be critical, police said.

Ramgopal and his wife Manju had a quarrel on Monday night. After the quarrel, he went inside the kitchen, brought a knife and repeatedly stabbed his wife, police said.

After stabbing her, he tried to hang himself. Hearing the commotion, family members rushed from the top floor to the first floor where the couple stayed. The police were informed and they were rushed to a hospital.

Ramgopal is a milk vendor. His family members have told police that he often had fights with his wife. The couple has three children.

PTI