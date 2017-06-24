5 STF jawans injured, 3 critical in Sukma Maoists attack

Five Special Task Force jawans were injured on Saturday in an attack by Maoists in Chintagufa area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh.

Three out of total five injured jawans are reported to be critical. All injured are evacuated from the spot.

The encounter is still going on. The exchange of fire is underway between a joint team of security forces and ultras in the interior forests of Chintagufa police station area, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dantewada range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

"As per the preliminary information, five STF jawans have sustained injuries in the encounter," he said. The joint team, comprising personnel from STF, District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), was carrying out anti-Naxal operation in Chintagufa area, around 500 km from here, he said.

In April this year, 26 CPRF personnel were killed in an ambush carried out by the Communist Party of India (Maoist) during the Naxalite-Maoist insurgency, which ended up being the largest since a similar 2010 attack in a neighbouring district.

The attack took place between Burkapal and Chintagufa in Sukma district of Chattisgarh.

OneIndia News