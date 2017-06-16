6 policemen martyred in terror strike at Anantnag, J&K

Six police personnel have been martyred in a terror attack at Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place at the Achabal area in Anantnag. Many others are feared to be injured in the attack.

The police contingent came under fire from five terrorists on Friday evening. The station house officer, Feroze Dar was also among the six who were martyred in the attack.

It may be recalled that earlier this week, police man Shabir Ahmad Dar was shot near his house in Boguld village.

Earlier in the day security forces in a joint operation killed Junaid Mattoo, a Lashkar-e-Tayiba operative and another terrorist. The killing of Mattoo was significant considering he was placed under the A++ category of most wanted terrorists.

Sources say that the attack is the handiwork of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. It is not clear if the attack was to avenge the killing of Mattoo.

Various operatives of the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashkar have given calls to target police personnel. One message warned police personnel to quit the force and also stop serving the government.

