Five Pakistani nationals, including two women, were arrested by Police at Barmer border near Lakhasar village in Rajasthan.

The Pakistani nationals have valid visa to visit Jodhpur and Barmer city. But, they do not have permission to go beyond Barmer. In fact, they were arrested for going beyond what was permitted in visa.

Investigations underway to see alleged link with spy agencies of Pakistan.

Details awaited.

OneIndia News