5 killed, 10 injured in avalanche in Kashmir

At least five people were killed and 10 others injured in the avalanche on Bhaderwah-Basholi Highway in Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased were travelling in a minibus plunged into a gorge in Bhadarwah after a snow boulder hit the vehicle. The vehicle was reportedly on its way from Bani to Bhaderwah. According to reports, Border Road Organisation workers are engaged in rescue operation. More details are awaited.

Last month, threes soldiers killed after multiple avalanches, triggered by unprecedented snowfall in the Batalik sector of Ladakh.

In January, five soldiers, who were trapped under snow in Macchil sector, succumbed to injuries. The death toll of army personnel killed in avalanches in Kashmir rose to 20.

(With agency inputs)