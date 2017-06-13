46 FIRs registered over Mandsaur violence, not one against cops who opened fire

Five farmers lost their lives in police firing in Mandsaur of Madhya Pradesh but not a single FIR has been filed against cops who opened fire. In all, 46 FIRs have been registered over the violence that tore Madhya Pradesh but all of them pertain to arson, rioting and vandalism by protesters.

Days after five farmers were killed, no case has been registered against the police. The Madhya Pradesh government now wants to wait for a panel to decide what went wrong. The government has constituted a judicial inquiry panel, headed by retired judge AK Jain. Legan experts are of the opinion that an inquiry panel was not sufficient and that an FIR should have been registered and a formal probe ordered.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on Tuesday transferred State Home Secretary Madhu Khare. More officials were either transferred or suspended for allowing the situation to deteriorate in Mandsaur and five other neighbouring districts.

OneIndia News