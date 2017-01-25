45 inmates attack Sada sub jail personnel, try to flee

Panaji, Jan 25: As many as 45 inmates of Sada sub jail allegedly attacked the jail officials on Tuesday night over some petty issue and then tried to flee following which several teams of police personnel were rushed to the prison near the port town of Vasco. Police said that the prisoners allegedly attacked the jailor and several other guards around 11 pm over some petty issue.

The prisoners went bersek and "destroyed" the jail. "The jailor was seriously injured and he has been taken to Goa Medical College and Hospital. All the 45 inmates together launched attack on the officials, guards and jail property. They tried to flee the jail premises," Deputy Superintendent of Police Lowrence D'Souza said.

Various teams of police from neighbouring police stations were rushed to the sub jail and the entire area has been cordoned off. The trouble began in the night when a prisoner Vinayak Korbatkar, who is currently shifted to sada sub jail from central jail Colvale for murdering a fellow inmate, had an issue with the jail authorities.

"The exact reason for the trouble cannot be known at this moment as our main aim is to ensure that the prisoners don't flee from the jail," D'Souza said. Majority of the inmates from this jail were shifted to new facility at Colvale recently, while rest of the lot was supposed to be shifted next month. The Sada sub jail is currently being undertaken for a major repair by State public works department.

