433 from northeast inducted in Delhi Police; given training for fluent Hindi

New Delhi, May 2: Delhi Police has recently added over 400 personnel from the northeast.

A news report said that over 433 cops, including men and women have been inducted into Delhi Police force and they have been trained in fluent Hindi, to communicate to locals in a hassle-free manner.

The cops from northeast have been trained to tackle criminal cases of rape, murder, accident, and burglary. They have also been trained to handle crime cases against north easterners at Delhi Police training schools.

Special emphasis was given on safety and security of women, gender issues and cases related to children and senior citizens.

A TOI report said that women constables underwent commando training at the Jharoda Kala outdoor training facility where they were trained in handling latest weapons, vehicle driving, firing practice and hand to hand combat.

OneIndia News