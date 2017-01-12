'4 wives, 40 children' comment: EC pulls up Sakshi Maharaj

The Election commission on Thursday censured controversial BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj after he refused to apologise over a communally insensitive comment. The ECI rapped the BJP MP for violating the model code of conduct and also for violation the order of the Supreme Court which had held illegal seeking votes in the name of religion, language and caste.

The censure from the EC comes a day after Sakshi appeared in person to submit his reply following a notice that was issued to him.

"Expect that you being a reputed political leader, you shall be more circumspect in your public utterances during elections", the EC told the BJP MP. Sakshi had courted controversy over his statements on population explosion while referring to a particular community at a rally in Meerut. The Congress had sought the EC's intervention over Sakshi Maharaj's statements in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Following this remark, the ECI had slapped a notice on Sakshi. The ECI had prima facie found that his statements were violative of both the model code of conduct as well as the verdict of the Supreme Court.

OneIndia News