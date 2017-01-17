4 relatives of MGR join BJP

MGR's adopted daughter Geetha Madhumohan and his adopted son Appu Ravindran's wife Nirmala have joined it, the BJP said today.

Chennai, Jan 17: The adopted daughter of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran (MGR) and three other relatives of him have joined the BJP.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa paying floral tributes at former Chief Minister and party founder MGR’s portrait in Chennai. PTI Photo R Senthil Kumar

Besides them, the late chief minister's brother M G Chakrapani's daughter Leelavati, who had earlier donated her kidney to MGR, and her son Pravin also joined the party, a release from the office of the BJP's state unit President Tamilisai Sounderrajan said.

The announcement coincided with the birth anniversary celebration of the AIADMK founder.

