4 relatives of MGR join BJP

Chennai, Jan 17: The adopted daughter of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran (MGR) and three other relatives of him have joined the BJP.

MGR's adopted daughter Geetha Madhumohan and his adopted son Appu Ravindran's wife Nirmala have joined it, the BJP said today.

Besides them, the late chief minister's brother M G Chakrapani's daughter Leelavati, who had earlier donated her kidney to MGR, and her son Pravin also joined the party, a release from the office of the BJP's state unit President Tamilisai Sounderrajan said.

The announcement coincided with the birth anniversary celebration of the AIADMK founder.

