4-month-old Pakistani boy with heart ailment arrives in India for treatment

A four-month-old Pakistani boy Rohaan who was promised treatment in India by minister for external affairs Sushma Swaraj arrived in Noida on Monday evening. Rohaan will undergo treatment at Jaypee hospital. Rohaan's parents were unable to get medical visa due to the recent turmoil across the border.

On May 22, Rohaan's father had tweeted, "Why my bud suffers for medical treatment!! Any answers Sir Sartaj Aziz or Ma'am Sushma??"

"I have applied for an Indian visa but I am unable to get it due to some reasons. My son is not doing good and going low everyday," he had explained to him in another tweet.

To this, Sushma Swaraj swung into action and replied with a tweet,"No. The child will not suffer. Pls contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa.''

According to Dr shutosh Marwah, Rohan has a hole in his heart along with a condition dextro-Transposition of the great arteries. It is a critical condition. Due to this disease, Rohaan's pressure of lungs goes up very quickly and there is shortage of clean blood in different parts of his body. This disease will be treated with the arterial switch with vsd closure method, in which aorta and pulmonary arteries will be removed from its place and adjusted to the right place. If this disease is treated is within 4 month of birth, the chances of survival will be 100 percent. Since, Rohaan has already completed 4 months, the surgery will have 5 to 10 percent risk.

The operation is expected to take place on June 15.

OneIndia News