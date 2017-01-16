4 injured as Bengaluru mall's wall caves in

The rear wall of a restaurant on the third floor of Mantri Mall complex collapsed leading to chaos

Written by:
A part of a shopping mall's rear wall came crashing down on Monday injuring four people in Bengaluru. The rear wall of a restaurant on the third floor of the mall complex collapsed leading to chaos. Visitors as well as staff from various shops and establishments in the mall were evacuated following the incident. The injured persons have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

"A portion of the wall on the rear side of Mantri Mall building collapsed and we received information at about 3 pm. it may be due to structural problems but we are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the incident," said a BBMP chief engineer.

Following the wall collapse, metro lines that run right next to the mall in Malleswaram stopped operations. The incident led to utter chaos as people started dashing towards the mall's exit and storming the main road adding to the confusion. Malleswaram police and personnel from the Fire and Safety department reached the spot. Clearance operations are under way. The cause for the wall collapse is yet to be ascertained. No casualties were reported according to initial reports.

Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2017, 16:05 [IST]
