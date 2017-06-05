4 held for raping woman in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

New Delhi, Jun 5: Four persons were arrested this morning for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar.

The incident came to light around 3 am when a neighbour of the woman saw her sitting in a street at Om Vihar in the area and informed the police.

It has been learnt the woman came in contact with three of the accused recently and they invited her for a party.

Police said, the woman felt uncomfortable when another person joined them. They said the four allegedly raped her taking turns. She somehow managed to escape and was noticed by her neighbour who informed the police.

Police said a case was registered after a medical examination confirmed sexual assault on the woman. The four accused, who work as casual labourers, have been arrested, they said.

PTI