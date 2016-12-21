4.5 kg Opium seized by NCB, MBA student arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 21: A 26 year old MBA student was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Delhi over allegations of operating an international drug racket. 4.5 kgs of opium has been seized. The opium was intercepted in two courier parcels that were to be shipped to Canada.

Acting on the basis of tip off, sleuths of Narcotics Control Bureau intercepted two courier parcels containing opium on December 20. Information was received in Delhi Zonal Unit office of NCB that drugs are being shipped to Canada concealed in Courier parcel. The NCB acted on these leads and intercepted parcels booked at a courier company with forged Identity proofs.

The addresses of the consignor recorded as being from Chennai was found to be non-existent on investigation. The opium was concealed in Turbans. Another parcel was booked at another courier company similarly on December 20 and the opium was found concealed in folders.

After further probe, the NCB was able to apprehend a 26 year old woman. The MBA student revealed that she had sent many similar drug parcels to different countries during interrogation. NCB in a release also said that she has revealed information about other associates in the racket. The NCB is currently on the lookout for her associates.

OneIndia News