3rd anniversary of Modi govt: Assam gears up to welcome PM for grand celebrations

It's time to celebrate for the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. The ruling coalition is all set to mark its third anniversary of governance after its massive victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls on Friday.

On the special day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam and address the nation from the northeastern state.

The state--in which the BJP came to power for the first time after the 2016 Assam Assembly elections last year--is busy preparing to host the PM in a grand manner. It will be a hectic day for the PM as he will be attending several events and meetings on Friday in the state.

As a part of his Assam visit, the PM will inaugurate the country's longest Dhola-Sadiya bridge spanning 9.15km at Dhola. He will lay the foundation of Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Gogamukh, Dhemaji. The PM will also lay the foundation stone for an AIIMS at Changsari, before addressing a rally in Guwahati.

Here we bring you a glimpse of how the state is preparing to host PM Modi on Friday...