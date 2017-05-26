3rd anniversary of Modi sarkar: Assam soaks in saffron, PM wants to meet fans

Guwahati, May 26: It is a big day for Assam. The northeastern state is hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the third anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on Friday.

Across Assam, right from Guwahati to Tinsukia, big billboards featuring PM Modi, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other BJP colleagues were adorned in various places.

The BJP is having "twin" celebrations in Assam--one of course the three "successful" years of the PM Modi government at the Centre and second is the first anniversary of the first BJP government in the state. In fact, a year ago the BJP won its maiden assembly elections in Assam.

Expressing his happiness to visit Assam on a special day, PM Modi tweeted that he was eagerly waiting to meet his fans in the state.

I will be in Assam tomorrow to take part in various programmes. I am eagerly awaiting this opportunity to interact with people of Assam. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2017

In a series of tweets the PM briefed his followers about the events and meetings he was going to attend in the state on Friday.

PM Modi will be inaugurating the country's longest river bridge, the Dhola-Sadiya bridge, in Tinsukia district around 10.45am. Next, he will lay the foundation stone of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute Assam at Gogamukh in Dhemaji district around 12.10pm. Around 3pm, he will symbolically lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Assam (proposed to be set up at Changsari in Kamrup district) at Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati through remote control.

Then in the evening, the PM will address a public meeting in Khanapara, Guwahati. Before PM Modi's much-anticipated visit to the state, the CM of Assam tweeted thanking him on Thursday.

"Thanks a lot Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for continuously guiding us.Your vision of realising #A4Assam kept us focused towards our goal," tweeted Sonowal.

The supporters of the BJP, which has exponentially grown in the last few years in Assam, are also eagerly waiting for the high-profile visit with great anticipation and enthusiasm.

The state, which has always complained about being neglected by various governments at the Centre, suffers from myriad and complicated problems. People of the state want the PM and his men to solve all these issues--prominent among them are granting of citizenship to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, the fate of big dams and status quo on North-East Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy, to name a few.

