3rd anniversary of Modi govt: Now, don’t just listen, read Mann ki Baat too

New Delhi, May 24: Those who are avid followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast programme--Mann ki Baat--will be able to know the genesis and evolution of the popular show soon.

According to News18, book on Mann ki Baat titled-- Mann Ki Baat - A Social Revolution on Radio--will be unveiled on Thursday, just a day ahead of the third anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre.

The book will be released in presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the national capital.

In fact, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has written the preface for the book.

"Talking on a one-hour radio show once a month while addressing challenging tasks as Prime Minister requires tremendous efforts, and I cannot but feel his strong passion for dialogue with his people," Abe writes in the book.

According to the book, several names like 'PM ke saath ru-ba-ru', 'Varta Modi Ji Ke Saath' and 'Modi Vaani', to name a few, were initially considered for the programme.

However, the name Mann ki Baat was finally zeroed in on by PM Modi and his associates for the radio show.

In the book it is mentioned that PM Modi gets thousands of letters from listeners of Mann ki Baat every month. Although he does not read all of them because they are too many and the PM leads a busy schedule, however, those he reads are read carefully to know the issues and concerns of the citizens of the country.

"I have been a quintessential organisation man all my life. I know the difference the radio can make. American Presidents used it well... So many people heard Martin Luther King's 'I have a dream' speech on the radio. It has a transformative power like no other medium," said PM Modi about the power of radio in the book.

OneIndia News