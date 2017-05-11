37 million painkillers from India sold to ISIS fighters in Libya say reports

New Delhi, May 11: The Italian police on Wednesday had seized a shipload of tramadol, a drug, which they claimed to be sold to the Islamic States in Libya from India, said media reports.

Worth $ 75 million, 37 million tramadols were found packed in three containers near the port of Genoa which was labelled as blankets and shampoo were loaded on a freighter bound for Misrata and Tobruk in Libya.

An Italian investigator quoted saying " Islamic States is making the most use of this traffic, giving it to its fighters to make them feel no pain." Tramadol is like opioid-like drug used a pain reducer.

The BBC reported the Italian Police saying that the consignment had come from India might be of two purposes. One is to help finance Islamic State terrorism and secondary for use by jihadist fighters as a stimulant and to increase the resistance of physical stress.

It is believed that Boko Haram, a Nigerian terror group is said to feed the young fighters dates with stuffed with tramadol before sending them on a mission.

Similarly, Islamic States are known for feeding Captagon to its soldiers, an amphetamine that blocks fear, hunger and fatigue.

According to Italian investigators, the tramadol drugs shipment were traced to be from Indian pharmaceuticals company, who is believed to had sold it for $ 250,000 to a Dubai-based importer. The drugs were then shipped from India to Sri Lanka where they vanished from the freighter's documents.

They added that tramadol pills would be sold for two dollars in Libya.

OneIndia News