33 injured as bus collides with truck near Mandsaur

Mandsaur (MP), Sep 16: As many as 33 people, including seven women, were injured on Saturday when their bus collided head on with a truck near Garoth town in the district, police said.

The incident took place this morning when the Mandsaur-bound bus from Bhanpura, rammed into the truck coming from opposite direction, Garoth police station assistant sub-inspector Chandrapal Singh Tomar said.

The injured included seven women, three minors and 23 men, the officer said, adding that all of them were referred to a hospital for treatment.

Tomar said the truck driver fled the spot after the mishap. Police have impounded the goods carrier and is further probing into the incident.

