30 injured in Sabarimala stampede

30 persons were injured following a stampede at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala on sunday. Reports state that one is in a serious condition.

The accident took place at Malikapuram close to the shrine. All the injured persons have been admitted to the Pampa hospital. The cause of the stampede is not known as yet. Most of the injured persons are from outside Kerala.

It may be recalled that in 2011 atleast 104 Sabarimala devotees were killed and over 40 injured in a stampede when a jeep crashed into homebound pilgrims at Pulmedu in Kerala's Idukki district.

