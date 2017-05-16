‘3 years of broken promises,’ Rahul takes dig at Modi govt anniversary celebrations

On Tuesday, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government over its plan to host grand celebrations to mark the "successful" completion of three years at the Centre.

"Youth are struggling to find jobs, farmers are committing suicide & soldiers are dying at the border. What exactly is the Govt celebrating?" Rahul tweeted from his official handle-- @OfficeOfRG.

He added, "3 years of broken promises, non performance & betrayal of a mandate."

According to reports, the National Democratic Alliance is going to have massive celebrations across the country, beginning from May 26 to June 15. Even a recent survey reveals that 61 per cent of Indian people are "happy" with the PM Modi government.

The survey conducted by citizen engagement platform, LocalCirles, is based on over 2,00,000 votes collated from over 200 places, which included tier-I, II and III cities as well as rural areas.

In 2014, under PM Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA alliance formed its government in the Centre. The PM Modi government came to power with a huge mandate.

The Modi government came to power on the slogan of Achhe din aane waale hain (Good days are coming). Thus a huge amount of responsibility lies on the ruling government to bring overall development in the country.

OneIndia News