3 year old Hyderabad girl cries tears of blood, leave parents shocked

A three year cried tears of blood and this has left doctors and parents terrified. The case in hand is that of Ahana a three year old girl from Hyderabad.

The doctors suspect that the girl is suffering from a rare condition of sweating blood called hematodrosis, but this has not been confirmed by doctors.

Ahana Begum is suspected to be having hematodrosis. She is suffering from a problem where she is bleeding from the nose, mouth, eyes and private area along with intermittent hypertension. She has been exhaustively evaluated but no definite cause was found. She requires multiple transfusions and recurrent admissions, the doctors have said.

The parents said that she started to bleed 20 months back. The bleeding occurs for seconds and sometime minutes and then stops. Sometimes she bleeds thrice a day or five times a week, her parents also said.

OneIndia News