3 triple talaqs in 12 years: The saga of this Muslim woman

Tara Khan, who is 35-year-old woman has been already given triple talaq for three times in her past marriages and is now terrified that her fourth husband may also do the same. Khan who is an illiterate woman said that it was a nightmare for 12 years and if her fourth husband too gives her triple talaq then she has nowhere to go.

Khan's first marriage didnt work since they never had kids in seven years of marriage and her husband married a younger woman and gave her triple talaq. While her second marriage and third ended because they both turned out to be a violent wife-beater.

Khan's family already thinks that she has brought embarrassment to the family and that they do not want to keep her either.

Recalling her 12 years of struggle, Khan said that her fourth husband, Shamshad whom she married after finding him through matrimonial site ought to be like the rest of the husband.

Currently, Tara Khan and Shamshad have been going to a family counselling centre at Police Lines in Bareilly. According to Khan, if need arises she would even approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

