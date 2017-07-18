3 terrorists killed in chance encounter at Valley

In a chance encounter, three terrorists were killed near Anantnag, J&K by security forces. The bodies of the three militants have been recovered with an AK-47, one SLR and a pistol.

The identities of the terrorists is being ascertained, Director General of police, Jammu and Kashmir, S P Vaid said. The security forces had launched an all out offensive against terrorists as part of their anti-terror drive.

The encounter that took place on Monday night at Wanihama village in Anantnag saw three terrorists being killed. A gun battle between the terrorists and the security forces lasted over 2 hours. The security forces were able to gun down the three terrorists suspected to be part of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

