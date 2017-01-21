3 Lashkar operatives sent to gallows by West Bengal court

Kolkata, Jan 21: A court in West Bengal has sentenced to death three Lashkar-e-Tayiba operatives. Among those sentenced are two Pakistani nationals. The trial court in Bongaon held them guilty of waging war against the state.

The operatives were arrested on April 4, 2007 along with another LeT member Sheikh Sameer from Maharashtra by the Border Security Force when they were trying to cross the Indo-Bangla border illegally.

Sameer managed to escape in Chhattisgarh when he was being taken to Maharashtra to be produced in a Mumbai Court.

Mohammad Yunus, and Abdullah Khan, both originally from Karachi, belonged to the LeT suicide squad and had also planned a suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir. They were convicted under Section 121 IPC, waging a war against the state.

OneIndia News