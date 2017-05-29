3 Kerala Congress workers sacked for slaughtering ox in public

Three Kerala Youth Congress workers were suspended on Monday for allegedly slaughtering ox in public in protest against Centr's notification banning the sales of cattle for slaughter.

Soon after the public slaughtering Kannur city police registered a case against Youth Congress leader Rijil Makkutty and some workers of the party.

The Congress workers slaughtered an ox in front of a huge crowd in Kannur Saturday during the 'Beef Fest' held by the Left and Congress parties in Kerala to protest against the Center's ban.

What happened in Kerala yesterday is thoughtless,barbaric& completely unacceptable to me &the Congress Party.I strongly condemn the incident — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) May 28, 2017

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also condemned the butchering of a domestic ox in public. He termed the incident as "thoughtless and barbaric", and said that it was "unacceptable" to him and his party.

"What happened in Kerala yesterday is thoughtless, barbaric and completely unacceptable to me and the Congress Party. I strongly condemn the incident," he tweeted.

