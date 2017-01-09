3 GREF workers killed in terror strike at Akhnoor, J&K

Srinagar, Jan 9: Three labourers of the General Reserve Engineering Force were killed in a terror attack at Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Terrorists struck at the GREF camp at the Batal village near the Line of control.

A high alert has been sounded-off following the terror attack and the entire area has been cordoned off.

The three workers were critically wounded after terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Intelligence Bureau officials say that the terrorists had infiltrated into the area last night following which they launched the attack early Monday morning.

The GREF camp is located 2 kilometres away from the LoC. Following this attack, all army camps have been put under high alert.

Officials say that even police stations and other establishments have been put on high alert following the attack.

OneIndia News