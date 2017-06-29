+3 admissions 2017: DHE first list to be declared today

The first selection list for degree +3 admissions 2017 will be released today. The results would be declared by the Department of Higher Education (DHE). The results would be available on the official website.

The results can be checked after 11 am at dheodisha.gov.in.

Intimation letter to the selected applicants will be transmitted through these modes.

  • SMS (if mobile number is provided in CAF)
  • Email (if e-mail ID is provided in CAF)
  • Website www.dheodisha.gov.in
  • College Notice Board (Applied College & Selected College)
  • Toll Free Number (155335 OR 1800-345-6770).
  • Intimation will not be sent through post.

