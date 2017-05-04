3,000 Army personnel carry out operation to snuff out terrorists in Kashmir

The Indian Armed forces are undertaking a major operation in Kashmir to snuff out terrorists. The operation comprising nearly 3,000 security personnel is being undertaken after videos of terrorists moving around freely in the Shopian district surfaced. Around 30 villages are under the radar of the security forces where the terrorists are said to be holed up.

In the past one week several videos of terrorists moving around freely have surfaced. Videos of terorists training on how to kill Army personnel have also been doing the rounds.

The operation is a coordinated one with the help of inputs from the Intelligence Bureau. IB officials have reported the presence of 160 terrorists in the Valley of which several have infiltrated from Pakistan.

Local sources say that the operation is being carried out in 30 villages of Shopian district.

According to sources, the government forces in a bid to neutralise insurgents suspected to be hiding in Sugan, Turkuwangan and adjoining villages, launched a major cordon and search operation this early morning.

Source said people at Sugan and Turkuwangan resisted security operation and pelted stones on government forces including army. Police retaliated by teargas shelling, ensuing clashes between two sides.

OneIndia News