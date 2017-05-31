2G spectrum scam: Swamy seeks more time to produce evidence against Ratan Tata

New Delhi, May 31: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday sought more time to bring more material in support of his criminal complaint against Ratan Tata and others in 2G spectrum scam case.

In the previous hearing, the special court had rejected Swamy's request seeking directions to the CBI to file a status report in the ongoing probe in the matter, asking him to produce more material in support of his complaint.

Swamy has claimed that the CBI had confirmed that further probe into Tata's involvement in the 2G case was underway.

Swamy had filed the complaint against Tata, former telecom minister A Raja, former corporate lobbyist Nira Radia and others in the court. He had alleged that the CBI had purposely left out Tata, his group companies, Radia and some others in the 2G case.

The BJP leader had requested court to initiate proceedings against the accused under various charges dealing with cheating, fraud, forgery, criminal conspiracy and under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Swamy had also requested court to direct the Enforcement Directorate to conduct further investigation to unearth the deep-rooted conspiracy.

OneIndia News