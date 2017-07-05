2G spectrum case verdict to be out between Aug 25 and Sep 5

The verdict in the 2G spectrum case will be pronounced between August 25 and September 5. The indication was given by the special CBI judge at the Patiala House court in Delhi.

Hearing in the five year old trial had concluded in April. The verdict was reserved for orders on April 16 2017. The accused in the case include former telecom minister A Raja, DMK leader Kanimozhi and others.

The court has been hearing three cases - two filed by the CBI and the third by the Enforcement Directorate. The CBI had filed two cases against Raja and others in connection with the scam about six years ago.

In one case, apart from Raja, former telecom secretary Sidharth Behura, Raja's erstwhile private secretary R K Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka as well as managing director of Unitech Ltd Sanjay Chandra are accused.

In the second case, Essar Group promoters Ravi Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters Kiran Khaitan and her husband I P Khaitan and Essar Group director Vikash Saraf are facing trial.

Three firms - Loop Telecom Ltd, Loop Mobile India Ltd and Essar Tele Holding Ltd (ETHL) - have been charged in the case.

