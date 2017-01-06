2G: SC bars Maxis from earning revenue till accused come to court

The Supreme Court on Friday restrained Maxis from earning any revenue from Aircel-Maxis's 65 million mobile phone connections till further orders. As a result of this order the sale of 2G spectrum by Aircel-Maxis to Anil Ambani's Reliance Communication and Bharti Airtel will be put on hold.

The Supreme Court took strong exception to the fact that the owner of the Malaysian firm Axis, Ananda Krishnan had not honoured the summons issued by the court after the CBI had filed a chargesheet in the Aircel-Maxis scam.

"You have to appear wherever you are and cannot run away after earning revenue," the bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar observed. The SC said that the owner of the Malaysian firm Maxis who got to buy Aircel with former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran can't evade law of India.

It was alleged that Maxis owner was attempting to exit India after charge-sheeted by the CBI for fraudulently force buying Aircel for spectrum.

The SC said that it restrained from earning any from the Aircel-Maxis's 65 million mobile phone connections till further orders. The court observed that this order was being passed to force the owner of Maxis to appear before the Supreme Court.

"If you do not appear then we will be forced to transfer the spectrum to another telecom operator," the SC observed. Khehar

The court further said that it would consider other allegations relating to this case on January 27. The centre was directed to publish this order against Maxis and its owner in two leading Malaysian dailies. It is unfortunate that a person is using the natural resource assets of India and is not honouring the notice of the court. The court was informed that the trial court would frame charges against the accused persons on Monday.

The CBI had charge-sheeted Maran and the Maxis owner and others in the case in October 2014. Maran allegedly had forced Aircel owner to sell majority stake to Malaysian firm in lieu of a bribe amount of Rs 742 crore. During the course of the hearing it was also alleged that the the finance minister in 2006 had cleared illegal FDI by Maxis in Aircel. This would be considered at a later date, the court observed.

