290 seats non-negotiable, rest is your call: SP tells Congress

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party may have made it official in Uttar Pradesh, but irritants on the seat sharing still remain. The Congress is bargaining for 100 seats where as the SP is trying to strike the deal by giving only 85. The SP says in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, 290 seats are non-negotiable.

A Congress leader informed that there are discussions that are still on. "These are minor irritants. The deal is done and there is no going back on that. Our party is hoping that it would get to contest at least 100 seats," he says.

The SP on the other hand wants to give out just 85 seats to the Congress. However sources say that the final deal would be struck with the Congress getting 90 seats. The Congress would look to contest in those belts where the minority population is higher. Both the SP and Congress feel that breaking into the minority vote bank of the BSP would be key. If the minority votes are split, it could hurt the BJP, the SP and Congress feel.



When asked how long it would take to have a final number on the seat sharing, he says that it may take at least another two days. "While the final count is not known yet, the two parties have come to an agreement where 40 Congress candidates would contest the first and second phase of the elections," the source adds.

Oneindia News