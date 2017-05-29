28 year old goes missing in Chennai, friends, family take to social media to find Gaanam Nair

The social media has been flooded with posts about a 28 year old model from Chennai who has gone missing. Gaanam Nair aka Jikki Padhoo was last seen on May 26 in the morning, when she left her home in Virugambakkam. A 'missing person' case has now been registered by the KK Nagar police.

The police say that Gaanam stays with her aunt and cousins in Chennai. On her Facebook page she describes herself as a photographer and fashion blogger. Her mother is no more and father resides in New Delhi.

On Friday she had told her relatives that she was going to work. She had left on her black Activa. She however did not reach her workplace at Nungambakkam.

The police meanwhile have got cracking on the case. The cops are looking for leads and are sourcing possible CCTV footage. There are multiple angles that are under probe which also include a possible discord with her family members. The police are also looking into her social media accounts to see if they are being operated.

The family members however say that there was no discord and she had left for work as normal. She always took the same route to work as it was the fastest, they also said. They say that she works in a salon at Nungambakkam as the marketing manager now.

Her friends and well-wishers have now taken to social media to express their anguish and anger. They suspect foul play and rule out an accident. Had it been an accident, we would have got to know by now, her friends say.

