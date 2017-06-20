275 people perform 108 Surya Namaskar to create world record in Gujarat

In an attempt to create a world record around 275 people performed 108 Surya Namaskar together in Vadodara, ahead of the International Yoga Day on Jun 21.

Ahead of the International Yoga Day, the Gujarat government has instructed all the district collectorates and civic bodies to organise a week-long training session for the participants to acquaint them with the protocol of the event.

Gujarat: 275 ppl perform 108 Surya Namaskar together in Vadodara, ahead of the International Yoga Day, in an attempt to make a world record. pic.twitter.com/P3qpMQPzer — ANI (@ANI_news) 20 June 2017

World record in 2016

According to Golden book of records, the world record of performing 'most set of Suryanamaskar yoga in One hour' has been achieved by Mr. Rajpal Singh from Bhiwani, Haryana, India.

On June 21, 2016, Mr. Singh performed 496 sets of Suryanamaskar yoga in an hour during the celebration of International Yoga Day organized by Patanjali Yog Samiti.

World record in 2015

The International Yoga Day event at Rajpath in 2015 made it to the Guinness World Records Book, with 35,985 participants performing asanas at one venue and 84 nationalities being part of it.

In that mega event Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with officials of various ministries, school children, NCC cadets, Army personnel and officials performed yogasanas.

OneIndia News