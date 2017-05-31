27 year old PhD found dead at IIT Delhi

A 27 year old PhD student was found dead in the Indian Institute of Technology campus on Tuesday. The final year student, Manjul Devak was found hanging from the ceiling in her room at around 7.40.

The incident took place at the Nalanda Apartments in the IIT campus, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said. The police have not found any suicide note. An inquiry has been initiated by the police to find out about the cause of death.

Manjula, who was married to Ritesh Virha, was a student of water resources. The police have informed her husband and parents who reside at Bhopal.

OneIndia News