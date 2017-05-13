26 Pakistani nationals go missing in Mumbai

A shocking news of 26 Pakistani nationals missing in Mumbai is trending on social media on Saturday. According to reports, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad is on alert to trace the missing Pakistanis.

The report quoted the police saying that none of the Pakistani national has given accurate information about their whereabouts and their contact in the city while filling up C-form which a Pakistani is required to fill while entering India.

According to rules, people who provide accommodation to foreigners must submit the details of the residing foreigner in Form C to the Registration authorities within 24 hours of the arrival of the foreigner at their premises. This will help the registration authorities in locating and tracking the foreigners.

Twitterati responded to the news with awe and questioned government's apathy for the current state of affair.

None of 26 Pakistanis given accurate details abt where,to whom they had come to meet while submitting C-form.They r missing for weeks now — Sumit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@SumitSharma_91) May 13, 2017

Mumbai Police on alert as 26 Pakistanis go missing in city. Form C submitted by them has false details. Y the heck there is no Cross Check? — Akash rajput (@_rajputakash) May 13, 2017

@UnSubtleDesi @arunmcops @vivekagnihotri What are 26 Pakistanis doing in Mumbai, first of all? Were they not under profiling and constant monitor? — Balakrishna Ch (@cbkwgl) May 13, 2017

What were 26 Pakistanis doing in mumbai in the first place? — Baby Kejriwal (@babykejriwal) May 13, 2017

