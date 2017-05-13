26 Pakistani nationals go missing in Mumbai

A shocking news of 26 Pakistani nationals missing in Mumbai is trending on social media on Saturday. According to reports, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad is on alert to trace the missing Pakistanis.

Gateway of India in Mumbai. PTI file photo

The report quoted the police saying that none of the Pakistani national has given accurate information about their whereabouts and their contact in the city while filling up C-form which a Pakistani is required to fill while entering India.

According to rules, people who provide accommodation to foreigners must submit the details of the residing foreigner in Form C to the Registration authorities within 24 hours of the arrival of the foreigner at their premises. This will help the registration authorities in locating and tracking the foreigners.

Twitterati responded to the news with awe and questioned government's apathy for the current state of affair.

Story first published: Saturday, May 13, 2017, 14:49 [IST]
