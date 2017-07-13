250 'ragi muddes' in an hour: Yes there is a machine for that now

Bengaluru, July 13: Ragi mudde has been the staple food for agrarian community in Karnataka over the years. The popularity of traditional dish remains strong despite competition from modern foods.

However, with the influx on pizzas many urbanites are giving ragi items the go-by and for some, preparing items out of millet is a challenge.

In a bid to standardise the ragi mudde making process, CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute rolled out a sophisticated mechanism that ca discharge 250 muddes in just one hour.

It is the dream of V D Nagaraju, senior principal scientist, CSIR-CFTRI, who had dreamt of designing a machine to prepare ragi balls to serve large population of the society.

It took the efforts of a team of 20 persons and over eight months to conceptualise the design, prototype, commercial design and fabrication of ragi mudde- making.

Besides,there was a request from the public on developing technology that could constantly make ragi mudde without much human intervention.The machine which can discharge 250 muddes each weighing nearly 200 to 225 gram in just one hour.

What more, it was unveiled at the hands of H D Dewegowda, who introduced ragi balls as an international cuisine, when he was the prime minister.

Overwhelming response

With just days of its launch, the machine has received an

overwhelming response from the people. There has been a steady stream of curious visitors, especially from hostels, hospitals, hotels, and educational institutions, witnessing a high footfall. This is the first time we are seeing such an awe-inspiring response to technology within hours of launch.

How it works?

The machine, only requires ragi powder and water to make the mudde.Steam quality and other working parameters of the machine are maintained within the range by the control system of the machine. The preparation in the machine ensures quality and hygiene. It needs just one operator. The unit can be cleaned easily.

Transfer of technology

CFTRI, which has been instrumental in popularising millet products has often come up with new technologies useful for the public. Here, they do not sell the machine but trasfer the technoly and share the design for a nominal fee. The people and organisations who buy the design can get the engines fabricated from engineering units.

Boon to hotel industry

Now with the introduction of ragi making mudde the task cut out and can produce mudde on a large scale and with minimum time spend with hygienic conditions. This machine will be very useful in big restaurants, hostels, industrial canteens, defence canteens, jails and airport restaurant.

Ready to eat Ragi balls

Speaking on the technology, Nagaraju, young scientist who visioned the technology told OneIndia that after seeing such a tremendous response we are planning to design ready to eat Ragi balls by blending it with salt and vegetable chunks.

Right from just born babies to aged persons Ragi is useful for bones.

Helps farmers

If the ragi balls making machine becomes popular, farmers will also be benefited. Even though ragi is a very useful food grain, it is less-water-intensive, cost-effective to grow and needs little

attention. So, farmers can easily grow the millet and reap profits,

he said.

This is another addition to the Make in India initiative of the

Central government. The design has already received more than 100 enquiries from Karnataka state alone, said Nagaraju.

Diet for soldiers



In line with its slogan An Army Marches on its Stomach The Defence Food Research Laboratory Mysuru, used its technology to develop instant Ragi Mudde, in May last year.