25 people hospitalized after gas leakage in Hassan

Excessive release of Chlorine spread to half a kilometer in surrounding area.

Around twenty-five people have been hospitalized on Tuesday after the gas leak in a drinking water facility in Belur in Hassan district, Karnataka. (Representative photo)

Excessive release of Chlorine spread to half a kilometer in surrounding area. Consequently, people complained of respiratory problems and they were admitted to nearby hospital immediately. They are said to be out of danger. According to reports, technical glitch in the facility led to the leakage of Chlorine, which is normally used to make drinking water safe. The technical problem has been rectified.

An inquiry has been ordered to find out the cause of negligence.

