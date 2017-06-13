25 families ostracised for voting BJP in Gundlupet, claims B S Yeddyurappa

Chief of Karnataka BJP, B S Yeddyurappa made shocking claims of 25 families being ostracised in Gundlupet. The former Chief Minister claimed that Congress workers had socially boycotted 25 families for casting votes for the BJP in the Gundlupet bypolls.

Speaking at a rally in Ramasamudra village of Chamarajanagar on Monday, Yeddyurappa claimed that Congress workers had stopped the families from interacting with others in the village. While no formal complaint has been registered to this effect, Yeddyurappa claimed that despite attempts by the family to register a case, police were not willing to entertain them. Yeddyurappa was referring to reports in the local media about 25 families being boycotted in Bommalapura of Gundlupet.

Reports suggested that members of 25 families approached the media after the police refused to register complaints against Congress workers in Bommalapura for boycotting them. The families had alleged that they were being targetted for voting BJP. Family members claimed that they were being denied jobs, other villagers were avoiding heir shops impacting business. The families also made serious allegations of their children being ill-treated in school. One of the parents was seen telling a television channel that the children are being subjected to untouchability in schools.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has now assured of a probe into the incident. "We will order a probe into the incident. If any Congress worker is involved in the issue, action would be initiated against them. Will direct officials to take action after a probe report is submitted," he said.

OneIndia News